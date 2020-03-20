Video
Topsoil of cropland being sold to brick kilns at Monohardi

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Mar 19: Soil traders are allegedly violating government ban in cutting topsoil of different croplands in Monohardi Upazila of the district.
As a result, the croplands are likely to lose fertility, which may hamper the production of different crops.
On a recent visit to different areas of the upazila, it was found that topsoil being cut by excavators, and it is being transferred to the brick kilns.
Though the upazila administration conducted drives and fined the accused at different times, the illegal act has not been  stopped rather the traders are excavating soil at night instead of day.
Local farmers said a group of brokers encourages farmers to sell the topsoil to the brick kilns. Without realising the long-term consequences of cutting topsoil, they are selling it to the traders.
Agricultural experts said the topsoil holds the actual fertility. After cutting the topsoil from a cropland, it needs about 10 to 15 years to regain fertility.
Farmer Rafiz Uddin of Chanditala area in Borochapa Union said, "The owner of a land beside my land sold his land's topsoil to a brick kiln two years back. As a result, the soil of my land got mixed with that of the adjacent land. Later, I was forced to sell the soil of my three-crop land this year."
Many farmers and brick kiln owners of different areas in the upazila said, one Masud Mia, son of Abdul Kadir of Chalakchar Union, has been trading soil illegally for long. He is running the business through appointing brokers in the upazila.
Besides, many people including Jasim Uddin, Usman and Sumon Mia of Chalakchar Union; Sarwar Hossen Kanon, Former Union Parishad Member Rupali and Morshed of Borochapa Union; Zakir Hossen, Mainuddin and Sumon Mia of Lebutala Union; Morashid Mia of Baliakanda Village in Shukundi Union; Mozammel Haque Moza and Bokul of Taltali area in Ekduaria Union; and Yasin Member, Wahid and Lal Mia of Krishnapur Union are allegedly  involved in this business.
In this connection, soil trader Masud Mia said he buys soil just because farmers come to him to sell it. He does not know whether cutting soil of cropland is illegal or not.  
Monohardi Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Iqbal Hossain said cutting soil from cropland is completely illegal. Being informed, upazila administration has already conducted drive in those areas. The drive will be continued.










