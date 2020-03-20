

MS Dhoni turns a shuttler

"Now IPL not happening in very near future, he has been playing badminton", Chittu Lohani, one of his closest friends, speaking exclusveily over telephone from Ranchi, said on Thursday.

"Even I played badminton with him".

The video of Dhoni playing badminton in Team India's cricket jersey with his friends has become viral in social media.

"To keep himself fit, he plays this sport", Chintu added.

Dhoni's first coach Chanchal Bhattacharya has revealed that Dhoni was a State level player. "He was selected in U-19 State Level badminton championship".

"He used to play badminton in school", he said, admitting he (Chanchal Bhattacharya) only remained his cricket coach and not badminton. "He developed playing badminton of his own. I don't recall any one who coached him this game", the coach further added.

"Most of the time, Dhoni prefers to relax at home", the friend added. "He mixes with his old friends like me often".

"Yes, he is fond of animals and vehicles. He has five dogs at home and loves to massage his pets".

The video of Dhoni massaging his one of the dogs also became viral.

Sometimes, Dhoni takes his dog to his routine morning walk. Once during the IPL season he took his dog in the dressing room. This happened when he wanted his "friend" to feel the dressing room atmosphere after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team won against Royal Challengers.

He even brought the dog to Pune where his team was to play against Rising Pune Super giant team. Sam, the female dog is one his favourite pets.

Dhoni even once admitted that he loves going back to them (dogs) after a series because they treat him the same, whether he has won or lost the match.

Dhoni's wife is also an animal lover.

"Recently Sakshi brought one sick street dog at home and looks after his medical treatment", the coach added.

"Dhoni also spends time with his daughter Ziva".

"Dhoni's parents (mother : Devki Devi and father Pan Singh) are living together".

Dhoni's used to live in a royal three-storied bungalow in Ranchi's Harmu Housing but has now moved to an another lavish place, which has indoor nets, swimming pool, gym and all other amenities.

"Dhoni is a religious man and often visits Maa Devri Temple, which is about 60 km from Ranchi", the friend added and also sent his recent photograph with Dhoni at the temple.

























Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has not been finding selectors' favour has turned to his favorite game badminton."Now IPL not happening in very near future, he has been playing badminton", Chittu Lohani, one of his closest friends, speaking exclusveily over telephone from Ranchi, said on Thursday."Even I played badminton with him".The video of Dhoni playing badminton in Team India's cricket jersey with his friends has become viral in social media."To keep himself fit, he plays this sport", Chintu added.Dhoni's first coach Chanchal Bhattacharya has revealed that Dhoni was a State level player. "He was selected in U-19 State Level badminton championship"."He used to play badminton in school", he said, admitting he (Chanchal Bhattacharya) only remained his cricket coach and not badminton. "He developed playing badminton of his own. I don't recall any one who coached him this game", the coach further added."Most of the time, Dhoni prefers to relax at home", the friend added. "He mixes with his old friends like me often"."Yes, he is fond of animals and vehicles. He has five dogs at home and loves to massage his pets".The video of Dhoni massaging his one of the dogs also became viral.Sometimes, Dhoni takes his dog to his routine morning walk. Once during the IPL season he took his dog in the dressing room. This happened when he wanted his "friend" to feel the dressing room atmosphere after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team won against Royal Challengers.He even brought the dog to Pune where his team was to play against Rising Pune Super giant team. Sam, the female dog is one his favourite pets.Dhoni even once admitted that he loves going back to them (dogs) after a series because they treat him the same, whether he has won or lost the match.Dhoni's wife is also an animal lover."Recently Sakshi brought one sick street dog at home and looks after his medical treatment", the coach added."Dhoni also spends time with his daughter Ziva"."Dhoni's parents (mother : Devki Devi and father Pan Singh) are living together".Dhoni's used to live in a royal three-storied bungalow in Ranchi's Harmu Housing but has now moved to an another lavish place, which has indoor nets, swimming pool, gym and all other amenities."Dhoni is a religious man and often visits Maa Devri Temple, which is about 60 km from Ranchi", the friend added and also sent his recent photograph with Dhoni at the temple.