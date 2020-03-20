Video
Long distance runner Arafat named brand ambassador of Akash DTH

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Long distance runner Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat, the first Resident Bangladeshi Ironman triathlon finisher, was named as the brand ambassador of the country's first and only direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Akash DTH for one year. 
Athlete Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat, who emerged as the first resident Bangladeshi Ironman triathlon winner in 2017 in Malaysia, signed an agreement to participate in different social and promotional activities of Akash DTH at a function at the Beximco Communications Head Quarter in Gulshan on Thursday.
Addressing the function, Head of Marketing and Strategic Sales of Akash DTH, Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury said "Arafat incorporates the motto of a limitless journey in his lifestyle, and he believes, everything is achievable through passion and consistency."
"His thrive for knowledge and dedication for sports helped him to find a new goal as an endurance athlete who is the first man to run from Teknaf to Tetulia in 2017 in 20 days.", he said.
Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat, an Assistant Director of Bangladesh Bank and ex-student of Dhaka University, is the first resident Bangladeshi to finish Ironman triathlon in 2017 in Malaysia and some marathons and ultra-marathon races in Bangladesh and India.
He finished Ironman Malaysia in 2017 and 2019 and also finished Ironman European Championship-2019 Frankfurt in Germany.
He recently raced in Thailand in Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen. Being three times Ironman finisher, he achieved an 'All world
athlete- Silver' from Ironman All World Athlete'2020 Programme which is the recent jewel in his crown.     -UNB


