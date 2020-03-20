Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:42 PM
No decision yet on Bangladesh's tour of Ireland

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to observe the situation closely before taking any kind of decision on the Tigers tour of Ireland next May.
Bangladesh is scheduled to leave the country for Ireland on May 8 to play a three-match ODI and four-match T20 International series. The four T20s will be held in four venues of England.
The process of tour is due to begin in the middle of April but the way the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) made the whole world standstill, the situation looks not in favour for a cricket series even in May.
However the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said it is too early to make a comment on the tour right at this moment.
"As I said, the situation is changing every now and then, so it is tough to make comment on this tour right at this moment," Papon said here on Thursday.
"What we can say that we are observing the situation closely and I think Ireland is also observing. The two boards will definitely discuss on the issue. But there is no decision on the tour as of now," he added. It also speculated that the Australia's tour of Bangladesh in next June for two-match Test series could be affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Papon also refused to make comment right at this moment on the tour. "It's too early to say. We are just closely monitoring the situation," he concluded.     -BSS


