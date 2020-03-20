Dollar steamrolls all in its path in dash for cash













Sterling teetered near the lowest since at least 1985 against the greenback. The Australian dollar skidded to a 17-year low, while the New Zealand dollar crashed to an 11-year low as investors dumped riskier assets.

The euro briefly rose against the dollar and the pound after the European Central Bank announced a 750 billion euro ($817 billion) asset-purchase program in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but even this effort was overwhelmed by a stampede into the dollar.

Investors are selling what they can to keep their money in dollars due to the unprecedented amount of uncertainty caused by the epidemic, which threatens to paralyze large swathes of the global economy.

