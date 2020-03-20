Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020
Dollar steamrolls all in its path in dash for cash

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, March 19: The dollar resumed its relentless climb against major currencies on Thursday as wild financial market volatility and worries over tightening liquidity triggered by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an investor flight into cash.




Sterling teetered near the lowest since at least 1985 against the greenback. The Australian dollar skidded to a 17-year low, while the New Zealand dollar crashed to an 11-year low as investors dumped riskier assets.
The euro briefly rose against the dollar and the pound after the European Central Bank announced a 750 billion euro ($817 billion) asset-purchase program in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but even this effort was overwhelmed by a stampede into the dollar.
Investors are selling what they can to keep their money in dollars due to the unprecedented amount of uncertainty caused by the epidemic, which threatens to paralyze large swathes of the global economy.
"This is similar to what happened during the global financial crisis in that investors are even selling what are normally considered safe-haven assets," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.    -Reuters



