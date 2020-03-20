Qantas to cease int’l flying, asks most workforce to take leave





Qantas will also delay the payment of its dividend, worth A$201 million ($116.24 million), from April 9 until Sept. 1. Senior executives and the board will take a 100% pay cut until at least the end of the financial year, up from 30% earlier, joining the chairman and CEO in taking no pay.

"This is a terrible day that we have to make these decisions on the survival of the national carrier," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters. "I never thought as a CEO I would have to stand down two-thirds of our people and maybe more if this continues this way."

The airline is grounding 160 planes, including all of its Airbus (AIR.PA) A380s and Boeing Co (BA.N) 747s and 787s as travel demand collapses. Shares were down 7% in early trade.

Qantas needs to slash its A$4 billion a year wage bill due to the drop in revenue and is looking to secure funding against its 787 fleet, with a deal expected to be announced next week, Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson said.

Qantas enters the crisis in a stronger financial position than most airlines globally. Citi analysts said on Wednesday that the Australian airline could withstand six to 11 months of no flying at all before having to resort to further cost base reductions, increasing gearing or raising equity. -Reuters

















SYDNEY, March 19: Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it will halt all international flights from late March until at least the end of May and is putting two-thirds of its workforce on leave after Australia told citizens not to travel overseas due to the coronavirus.Qantas will also delay the payment of its dividend, worth A$201 million ($116.24 million), from April 9 until Sept. 1. Senior executives and the board will take a 100% pay cut until at least the end of the financial year, up from 30% earlier, joining the chairman and CEO in taking no pay."This is a terrible day that we have to make these decisions on the survival of the national carrier," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters. "I never thought as a CEO I would have to stand down two-thirds of our people and maybe more if this continues this way."The airline is grounding 160 planes, including all of its Airbus (AIR.PA) A380s and Boeing Co (BA.N) 747s and 787s as travel demand collapses. Shares were down 7% in early trade.Qantas needs to slash its A$4 billion a year wage bill due to the drop in revenue and is looking to secure funding against its 787 fleet, with a deal expected to be announced next week, Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson said.Qantas enters the crisis in a stronger financial position than most airlines globally. Citi analysts said on Wednesday that the Australian airline could withstand six to 11 months of no flying at all before having to resort to further cost base reductions, increasing gearing or raising equity. -Reuters