Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:41 PM
‘Airline industry may not survive without state aid’

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BERLIN, March 19: Lufthansa said that the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the coronavirus epidemic lasts for a long time, as it throws everything at bringing home stranded travelers and keeping industrial supply chains open.
The German airline group has slashed capacity, proposed short-time working and suspended its dividend, saying it was impossible to forecast the impact of coronavirus on profitability.
The desperate outlook came as airline turmoil deepened on Thursday, with Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) telling most of its 30,000 employees to take leave and India preparing a $1.6 billion rescue package to aid carriers.
"The spread of the coronavirus has placed the entire global economy and our company as well in an unprecedented state of emergency," CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement. "At present, no one can foresee the consequences."
Lufthansa, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, has carried out and planned 140 relief flights to repatriate stranded citizens in what has been described as the biggest operation of its kind.
"In addition, we are doing our utmost to help ensure that supply chains for many thousands of businesses do not break down by mobilizing additional capacity for air freight transport," said Spohr.
Lufthansa has already held talks with the German government on providing liquidity, including through special loans from state development bank KfW.
"The longer this crisis lasts, the more likely it is that the future of aviation cannot be guaranteed without state aid," said Spohr.
As governments across the world close borders and airports, the Lufthansa Group has been forced to make drastic cuts in its flight operations.
Austrian Airlines is suspending operations until March 28, with the exception of special flights, after its last regular scheduled flight to Vienna landed on Thursday.
Lufthansa is also discontinuing long-haul flights from Munich and for now will only offer long-haul flights from Frankfurt, it said, announcing a reduction of passenger flights by 95per cent overall.    -Reuters










