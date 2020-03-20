Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:41 PM
Biggest Indian bank ramps up corporate loans as rivals retreat

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, March 19: India's most-valuable bank is betting big on the nation's businesses at a time when a slumping economy and souring loans have forced peers to retreat.
HDFC Bank Ltd's lending to large and small companies surged 63per cent over the two years through December 31 as India's economy went from worldleading growth to its slowest expansion in six years.
Behind the aggressive push is Citigroup Inc veteran Rahul Shukla, who joined just months before the collapse of a major shadow lender in 2018 sent shock waves through markets and squeezed credit to consumers and firms.
Shukla, who heads corporate and business banking, has remained undaunted. "We as a bank are not hobbled down by stressed assets, nor do we have capital constraints," he said. "This gives us the strength to go out and lend."
HDFC Bank stands out in India's struggling financial sector. Its gross bad loan ratio has held steady at around 1.4per cent, while rivals have been forced to caution by growing stress among once-reputed companies, developers and shadow lenders.
While its stock has been caught up in the recent market rout, the bank has weathered the storm better than most and remains the nation's biggest by market capitalization. About 38per cent of its shares are held by foreign investors.
That means Shukla's expansion will be closely tracked.
"It will be important to watch how the corporate loan book shapes up, especially the pace of growth and asset quality risks, in a backdrop of slow economic growth," said Ravikant Bhat, a Mumbai-based analyst at IndiaNivesh Securities Ltd.    -Bloomberg


