Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir accompanied by Vice Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain, Directors, Independent Directors, high officials inaugurating Mujib Corner at its head office recently to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary. Southeast Bank has also established Mujib Corners at Agrabad Branch at Chattagram and Joydebpur Branch at Gazipur.