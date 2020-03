Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla)









Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) Directors, Officers' Association and Employees Union along with officers and staff of all segments placing a floral wreath was laid at the portrait of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the premises of Gas Transmission Company Limited a company of Petrobangla at Agargaon in the capital recently.