Meghna Bank Ltd Chairman H.N. Ashequr Rahman MP along with Bank's Executive Committee Chairman Ali Azim Khan cutting a cake to mark Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary at the Bank's Head office, Dhaka on Tuesday. Additional Managing Director Johora Bebe, Head of the Divisions, Senior Executives are seen witness the programme.