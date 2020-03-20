Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble





Brazil's anti-trust watchdog dismissed prosecutors' objections to the politically sensitive deal on Wednesday.

A slump in Embraer shares and cash concerns at Boeing driven by the impact of the coronavirus on air travel dealt a blow to the deal's fragile economics, however, compounding uncertainty caused by delays in winning European Union regulatory approval.

Shares in the world's third-largest planemaker fell 14per cent on Wednesday, giving it a market value of about $1.3 billion after falling by two thirds since the deal was first aired in 2018, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

At such prices, Boeing would gain control of the commercial unit of Embraer but only after paying three times the value of the whole company, which also makes military and business jets.

Boeing has offered to pay $4.2 billion in cash for 80per cent of Embraer's commercial unit, which builds jetliners in the 70- to 150-seat segment and competes with the Canadian-designed A220 programme recently acquired by Europe's Airbus. Recent trends "have increased the chances that this deal does not get done," Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert said.

At stake is a key plank of Boeing's strategy for expanding its engineering and industrial base just as it faces talks over $60 billion of US support for the US aerospace industry.

While Boeing could, analysts note, seek a lower price, pledges baked into the deal during months of sensitive negotiations leave Embraer's shareholders little room for manoeuvre barring a sharp rebound.

Embraer plans to pay a $1.6 billion special dividend to its shareholders out of the proceeds from the transaction.

After allowing for taxes, the plan would place Embraer's commercial arm led by John Slattery in a new Boeing-led venture competing with Airbus's A220 and keep aside some $1 billion of net cash for Embraer's remaining defence and private-jet units.Embraer's battered market value threatens to upend those calculations, barring an unlikely decision to forego the special dividend or saddle the old Embraer with debt, analysts said.

Boeing's new chief executive, Dave Calhoun, said in January he was committed to the deal. He must now convince Boeing's board to pursue it while also facing critics in Congress who are questioning how potential US taxpayer funds would be deployed. -Reuters

















