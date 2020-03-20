Delta says 10,000 workers on voluntary leave





In a message to employees, Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the company would slash its capacity by 70 per cent following an expected $2 billion fall in demand in March compared with last year.

Airlines have been among the hardest-hit sectors amid a gradual freezing of travel and other economic activity as health officials urge social distancing to halt the spread of the virus.

In the latest measure of the damage, S&P Global Ratings cut Southwest Airlines' credit grade late Wednesday, citing the hit from plunging ticket sales due to the virus. -AFP

















