Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and DYD

Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:40 PM
Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and Director General of Department of Youth Development (DYD) Akhtaruz Zaman Khan Kabir signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in presence of Youth and Sports State Minister Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Kaniz Fatema, Secretary of Ministry of Youth and Sports  Md. Akhtar Hossain and other officials of both organisation at a ceremony held at conference room of Ministry of Youth and Sports in Dhaka recently. Its main purpose is to provide loans for self-employment of DYD-trained entrepreneurs under the Bangabandhu Jubo Rin (Bangabandhu Youth Loan) programme in Mujib Year.


