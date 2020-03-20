Video
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:40 PM
Asia stocks dive, dollar soars as ECB bazooka fails to ease fears

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, March 19: Asian equities sank again Thursday while the dollar surged as a European Central Bank plan to spend more than $800 billion to buy bonds failed to instil optimism in traders who fear that the world is heading for a virus-fuelled economic catastrophe.
In what one analyst said could be a "game changer" for the coronavirus-wracked eurozone, the ECB's so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme aims to give financial markets some much-needed liquidity as investors pull the plug on markets.
It said the 750-billion-euro ($820-billion) programme was temporary and will be halted when the coronavirus crisis is judged to be over "but in any case not before the end of the year".
After announcing the move, ECB boss Christine Lagarde tweeted that "extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro."
Those comments echoed the words of her predecessor Mario Draghi, whose pledge to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the eurozone was seen as a turning point in the region's sovereign debt crisis.    -AFP


