Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:40 PM
Biman cancels flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Thursday cancelled all its flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi line with the decision of the UAE.
Flights to and from the two destinations will remain suspended until March 31, said Mokabbir Hossain, Managing Director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Bangladesh announced its first coronavirus death on Wednesday. Four more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of patients to 14 in the country.
Three more cases were confirmed on Thursday.
Covid-19 is currently affecting 176 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).
The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.


