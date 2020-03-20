Video
Arab world risks losing 1.7 mn jobs due to virus: UN

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BEIRUT, March 19: The coronavirus pandemic threatens to wipe out more than 1.7 million jobs across the Arab world this year, the UN Economic Commission for Western Asia warned Wednesday.
Arab nations' gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to shrink by at least $42 billion in 2020, hit by plunging oil prices and virus-linked shutdowns, it said.
"More than 1.7 million jobs could be lost in 2020, with the unemployment rate increasing by 1.2 per centage points," the report said.
"Unlike in the aftermath of the global 2008 financial crisis, employment is expected to be affected across all sectors."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

