Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest
Home Business

Oil pares gains as investors wait to see if stimulus works

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

TOKYO, March 19: Oil prices rose on Thursday but pared early gains as investors tried to assess how effective massive stimulus by central banks will be in shoring up the global economy as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic deepens.
Bucking panic selling in other financial markets, Brent crude LCOc1 was up 37 cents, or 1.1per cent at $25.25 a barrel by 0355 GMT, having earlier risen to $27.19. The global benchmark slumped 13per cent on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling.
US oil CLc1 gained $1.44, or 7.1per cent, to $21.81 after surging nearly 20per cent earlier. The US benchmark dropped nearly 25per cent in the previous session.
"After a 24per cent crash, oil prices are firming up on some selling exhaustion and as US and European leaders unleash ... aid and stimulus," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
Among the latest moves by a major central bank to try to mitigate the spiraling economic and financial fallout from the epidemic, the European Central Bank kicked off a 750 billion euro ($820 billion) emergency bond purchase scheme after an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday.
Japan is considering handing out cash to households as it faces the likelihood of recession after a sharp contraction of growth even before the outbreak, while South Korea and Australia also took action.
"Monetary and fiscal stimulus will do little in returning energy demand back to normal but it will build confidence that global economy will be in a better position once it is behind the virus," Moya said.
Analysts are also slashing estimates for China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, to the lowest since the Cultural Revolution came to an end in 1976, in a further grim outlook for the world's second-largest economy and oil demand
The spread of coronavirus is showing no sign of abating internationally. Countries on every continent have resorted to drastic lockdowns to try to contain the virus that has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide, killing more than 8,000. Many analysts say a major global recession is in prospect.
OANDA's Moya cautioned that the selling could start again in oil markets.
"A bottom for oil is not in place, but we could finally see some stabilization if financial markets can maintain a somewhat constructive tone with all the stimulus that is about to hit," he said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar steamrolls all in its path in dash for cash
Qantas to cease int’l flying, asks most workforce to take leave
‘UK should fund 22 billion pounds package to help workers hit by virus’
Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
‘Airline industry may not survive without state aid’
Biggest Indian bank ramps up corporate loans as rivals retreat
Credit markets flash red as coronavirus hits corporate America
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed


Latest News
Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport
Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques
3 Rangamati children die of measles in 2 days
Youth stabbed dead in city
4 Nirbhaya convicts executed
Countries compete to develop coronavirus vaccine
5.9-magnitude quake hits SW China's Tibet, no damage reported
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at two holy mosques
Asia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over virus
Most Read News
Army developing quarantine facilities at Ijtema grounds
3 new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 17
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
HC asks to handover all foreign returnees to law enforcers
Bus service suspended on Dhaka-Rajshahi route
Returnee sent to Dhaka, 38 quarantined in Pabna
China's Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader
Gonoshasthaya's coronavirus test kit gets govt approval
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft