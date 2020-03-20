HR Lines connects BD with Singapore, Maldives



HR Lines Director Raimah Chowdhury

The Bangladesh Express Service (BES) will operate fixed day weekly port calls between Chattogram (Chittagong), Singapore and Port Klang (Malaysia), offering shippers access to a supply chain with regular and fast transits.

HR Lines will deploy its two Bangladesh flagged 1,500 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container ships MV Sahare and MV Sarera to service this route.

One of the top feeder operators in South East Asia, Advance Container Lines (ACL), is the commercial manager for the service.

The maiden service from Chattogram of BES is scheduled on April 5, 2020, and the service will arrive in Singapore every Friday, according to the schedule, if not changed for the raging novel coronavirus.

"We have received positive feedback from the trade and this is part of our strategic expansion to anchor ourselves as the premium liner service operator in Bangladesh," HR Lines Director Raimah Chowdhury told Container Management, a shipping news portal

"Moving forward, HR Lines intends to increase scope and frequency of its common feeder services and we believe the BES will significantly improve trade between the three fastest-growing markets in the region," she added.

















