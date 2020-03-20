Robi 10MS holds online model test for HSC examinees





The campaign is presented by the country's leading youth brand, Airtel.

The online model test is open to all students, anyone from across the country can take the test to assess their preparation for the HSC examination and assess their preparedness against that of their peers.

Having started from February 15 last, the online model test will continue till May 30 next.

Around 11,000 HSC examinees have already participated in the online model test. The top five students with the highest test score will get 4G smartphones once the campaign finishes.

In order to participate in the test, students have to download the Robi-10 Minute School mobile app, then select their class as HSC to participate in the model tests.

The module has been structured in phases. The initial phases are available on Robi-10 Minute School app and the last phase is available on Airtel YOLO Hub app. The platform had previously organized an SSC online model test in November 2019.

















The country's largest online school, Robi-10 Minute School (Robi 10MS) https://10minuteschool.com/, is currently providing online model test facility for the students who are preparing for the upcoming Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination, scheduled to be start from April 1 next.The campaign is presented by the country's leading youth brand, Airtel.The online model test is open to all students, anyone from across the country can take the test to assess their preparation for the HSC examination and assess their preparedness against that of their peers.Having started from February 15 last, the online model test will continue till May 30 next.Around 11,000 HSC examinees have already participated in the online model test. The top five students with the highest test score will get 4G smartphones once the campaign finishes.In order to participate in the test, students have to download the Robi-10 Minute School mobile app, then select their class as HSC to participate in the model tests.The module has been structured in phases. The initial phases are available on Robi-10 Minute School app and the last phase is available on Airtel YOLO Hub app. The platform had previously organized an SSC online model test in November 2019.