DSEX jumps 371 points on circuit breaker system





Circuit breakers are regulatory measures to temporarily halt in trading on an exchange, which are in place to curb panic-selling. They apply both to broad market indices as well as to individual securities and exist in the United States as well as in other countries.

Circuit breakers function automatically stopping trading when prices hit predefined levels. Circuit breakers a form of market curbs.

Trading at bourses started at 2:00pm, a three hours delay, and continued until 2:30pm, due to setting emergency circuit breaks on stocks.

The opening adjusted price will also be treated as the floor price for the day's circuit breaker.

According to new circuit breaker, opening price of any listed security shall be set at the average of the closing price of immediately preceding five trading days of March 19, 2020.

This average price calculated for each security shall be considered as the floor price and the lowest limit of the circuit breaker.

Upper limit of the circuit breaker and other conditions shall remain unchanged. This order shall have effect from today and shall remain in force until further order, according to a BSEC circular.

The five-day average has triggered the circuit breaker and hence trading was paused.

Due to new circuit breaker, DSEX jumped 312 points within 10 minutes of trading.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose 371 points or 10.29 per cent to stand 3,974.95 with shortened trading session.

Two other indices also saw ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 122 points to reach at 1,325 and the DSE Shariah Index jumped 84.65 points to stand at 919.

Turnover, the important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 491 million on DSE which was Tk 4.29 billion on the previous day.

Of the issues traded, 141 advanced, 49 declined and 152 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.















