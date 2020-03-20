RMG sector facing uncertain future as buyers cancel orders





The industry related website RMG Bangladesh reported Thursday that buyers are increasingly cancelling and as well as suspending orders no matter how it is going to hurt the industry.

BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) leaders said as of March 18 afternoon, a total of 69 factories had informed the trade body that buyers have asked for cancellation or suspension of buying orders to the tune of US$ 93.63 million (over Taka 9.30 crore) till afternoon of March 18.

Buyers' messages for cancellation of orders were reported by 20 factories in four hours as of March 17 afternoon involving US$ 17.2 million business orders. Suspension of export orders on that day stood at US$ 1.33 million which stands at Taka 13.38 lakhs in local currency.

BGMEA leaders mainly blamed major dislocation in the buying market in the USA and Europe where business chain has broken as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus causing shut down to major distribution lines and business outlets.

Buyers are not placing new buying order and increasingly going for cancellation or suspension of existing orders. Buyers have already stopped placing orders and asking factory owners to stop production of clothes under existing buying orders.

They said garment production at first faced setback as a result of disruption of garments raw materials supply from China. Now the supply line is slowly becoming stable but the buyers' market is now failing. The industry is facing a total uncertainty in this situation, BGMEA President Rubana Haq said.

She said this is no doubt a global setback but expressed anger saying this is a critical time for the industry. It is not justified for buyers in this situation to think of their business interest alone, they must also share producers concerns.

This is a life and death issue for the industry; she said and wonders where the industry will now stand. Garments factory owners have to pay salary for workers and Eid bonuses. It is a total disaster, she said.

She also raised question what the industry will now do with the cloths already made and in stock and how they will pay for raw materials. She calls for the government help in this situation.

















