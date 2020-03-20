NEC adds Tk 82.77 billion to revise ADP to Tk2.01 trillion



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the NEC Cofertence Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Thursday. photo : pid

NEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at its conference room in the city's Sher-e-Banglanagar area.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later told reporters at a briefing that the size of the RADP has increased to Taka 2,01,198.56 crore (2.01 trillion) from Taka 1,92,921 crore earlier. The additional allocations include Taka 8,277.56 crore (82.77 billion) funding for 103 projects of the autonomous bodies and corporations, he said.

Of the amount, Taka 1,30,921 crore would come from the local sources while the remaining Taka 62,000 crore will come from foreign sources. Mannan said the total number of projects under the RADP now stands at 1,846 including 1,597 investment projects, 143 technical assistance projects and one project from the JDCF.

The original ADP size for the current fiscal year was Taka 2,02,721 crore and Taka 9,800 crore was downsized later from project assistance portion in the revised ADP.

According to the Planning Commission, the transport sector received the highest allocation in the RADP to the tune of Taka 47,432 crore which is 24.59 percent of the development budget.

The second highest allocation has gone to physical infrastructure planning, water supply and housing sector at Taka 26,840 crore (13.91%) followed by Power sector having an allocation of Taka 23,632 crore (12.25%).

Education and religious sector received Taka 20,424 crore (10.59%), science and ICT sector has been given Taka 16,791 crore (8.70%), rural development and rural institution sector gets Taka 15,755 crore (8.17%).

Moreover health, nutrition, population and family welfare sector gets Taka 10,109 crore (5.24%), agriculture sector gets Taka 6,609 crore (3.43%), water sector Taka 6,368 crore (3.30%) and public administration sector Taka 5,147 crore (2.67%), the sector-wise breakup said.



















