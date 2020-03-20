Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 March, 2020, 1:39 PM
latest
Home Business

NEC adds Tk 82.77 billion to revise ADP to Tk2.01 trillion

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the NEC Cofertence Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Thursday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the NEC Cofertence Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Thursday. photo : pid

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday approved a Taka 1,92,921crore Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) at a meeting for the current fiscal 2019-20 giving top most priority to the transport sector.
NEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at its conference room in the city's Sher-e-Banglanagar area.
Planning Minister MA Mannan later told reporters at a briefing that the size of the RADP         has increased to Taka 2,01,198.56 crore (2.01 trillion)  from Taka 1,92,921 crore earlier. The additional allocations include Taka 8,277.56 crore (82.77 billion) funding for 103 projects of the autonomous bodies and corporations, he said.
 Of the amount, Taka 1,30,921 crore would come from the local sources while the remaining  Taka 62,000 crore will  come from foreign sources. Mannan said the total number of projects under the RADP now stands at 1,846 including 1,597 investment projects, 143 technical assistance projects and one project from the JDCF.
The original ADP size for the current fiscal year was Taka 2,02,721 crore and Taka 9,800 crore was downsized later from project assistance portion in the revised ADP.
According to the Planning Commission, the transport sector received the highest allocation in   the RADP to the tune of  Taka 47,432 crore which is 24.59 percent of the development budget.
The second highest allocation has gone to physical infrastructure planning, water supply and housing sector at Taka 26,840 crore (13.91%) followed by Power sector having an allocation of Taka 23,632 crore (12.25%).
Education and religious sector received Taka 20,424 crore (10.59%), science and ICT sector has been given Taka 16,791 crore (8.70%), rural development and rural institution sector gets Taka 15,755 crore (8.17%).
Moreover health, nutrition, population and family welfare sector gets Taka 10,109 crore (5.24%), agriculture sector gets Taka 6,609 crore (3.43%), water sector Taka 6,368 crore (3.30%) and public administration sector Taka 5,147 crore (2.67%), the sector-wise breakup said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar steamrolls all in its path in dash for cash
Qantas to cease int’l flying, asks most workforce to take leave
‘UK should fund 22 billion pounds package to help workers hit by virus’
Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
‘Airline industry may not survive without state aid’
Biggest Indian bank ramps up corporate loans as rivals retreat
Credit markets flash red as coronavirus hits corporate America
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed


Latest News
Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport
Offer only Farz of Jum’a prayers at mosques
3 Rangamati children die of measles in 2 days
Youth stabbed dead in city
4 Nirbhaya convicts executed
Countries compete to develop coronavirus vaccine
5.9-magnitude quake hits SW China's Tibet, no damage reported
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at two holy mosques
Asia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David over virus
Most Read News
Army developing quarantine facilities at Ijtema grounds
3 new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 17
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
HC asks to handover all foreign returnees to law enforcers
Bus service suspended on Dhaka-Rajshahi route
Returnee sent to Dhaka, 38 quarantined in Pabna
China's Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader
Gonoshasthaya's coronavirus test kit gets govt approval
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft