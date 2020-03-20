

Glastonbury 2020: Festival axed due to virus concerns

Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar were due to appear, alongside Diana Ross and Dua Lipa.

"We're so sorry that this decision has been made," a statement said. "It was not through choice."

Just six days ago, organiser Emily Eavis said she had "fingers firmly crossed" the event would go ahead.









But after the government advised people to avoid mass gatherings on Monday, cancellation became increasingly likely.

Organisers took the decision before 1 April, when festival-goers were expected to pay the remaining balance of their £270 tickets.

Fans who had already paid the £50 deposit will be allowed to roll over that sum to next year, guaranteeing "the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021", organisers said. Refunds will also be available for those who want them.

