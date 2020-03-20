

Reflecting on the defiant verses of Sikandar Abu Zafar

Sikandar Abu Zafar was born on March 19 at Tentulia, under Satkhira district in 1919. March 19 marked the 99th birth anniversary of Sikandar Abu Zafar. He passed Entrance examination (1936) from Tala B Dey Institute, Satkhira and received his IA degree from Ripon College, Kolkata. He moved to Dhaka from Kolkata in 1950 and worked as a journalist for the daily Nabajug, Ittefaq, Sangbad and Millat.

Zafar founded Samakal in 1959 and edited it until 1970. He also set up a printing press called Samakal Mudrayan and a publishing house named Samakal Prakashani in 1958. Regarding his contributions renowned contemporary figures in literature in Bangladesh have left their anecdotes.

In the words of poet Mahadev Saha, "In the 1940s and '50s, Bangla poetry was mostly romantic. Very few poets wrote about common people and their issues. Zafar's poems were unique and unparalleled in that regard."

Abul Hasnat, editor of Kali O Kalam, reminisced: "Zafar played a significant role in the cultural and intellectual movement which started in the 1950s. He had a great ability to gather people for a cause within a short time. He would remain in our collective memory for his major contribution to Bengali literature.

"During the Liberation War, he composed a number of memorable songs. Particularly, his 'Amader Sangram Cholbei' motivated people throughout the war."

Poet Habibullah Siraji and National Professor Anisuzzaman also assert that Sikandar Abu Zafar played a defiant role against Pakistani rule through his edited publication 'Samakal' with rich taste and professionalism. Anisuzzaman also points out 'Amader Sangram', and 'Amar Obhijog' as other works that captured Sikandar Abu Zafar's courageous dreams.

Sinha MA Sayeed, columnist, commented: "Not just a powerful poet and writer, Zafar was a fearless and brilliant editor. Samakal, a literary magazine, was acclaimed for its rich content and scholarly writing. In 1960s, the literary journal was the best among its contemporaries."

About Zafar and his poems, poet Mohammad Samad expressed: "He was a true patriot and had a big heart. He was also a revolutionary thinker. His bold spirit was fully expressed through some of his ground-breaking poems."

Zafar's noted literary works include plays "Siraj-ud-Dawlah" (1965), "Mohakobi Alaol" (1966); a collections of poems "Prashanna Prahar" (1965), "Timirantik" (1965), "Bangla Chharo" (1971) and many more.

The poet received the Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak posthumously, in recognition of his contribution to Bangla literature. He died at the PG Hospital in Dhaka on August 5, 1975.

March 19 marked the 101st birth anniversary of Sikandar Abu Zafar.

















