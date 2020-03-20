Video
Chirkutt cancels concerts amid coronavirus outbreak

Published : Friday, 20 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Culture Desk

Country's leading fusion band Chirkutt cancelled its all forthcoming concerts in both home and abroad due to recent outbreak of coronavirus in Bangladesh.
Sharmin Sultana Shumi, vocalist of Chirkutt, announced through a Facebook post that the band was supposed take part in 5 concerts in both home and abroad this month. Chirkutt decided to cancel all of its scheduled shows in March as the coronavirus has started to spread rapidly in Bangladesh within last few days. The band also cancelled the shows which were scheduled to take place in April. Sharmin Sultana Shumi urged the fans to stay at home and be safe.
Coronavirus Update in Bangladesh: At the time of writing this report, three new coronavirus-infected patients have been detected in Bangladesh. With this new cases, the number of patients rose to 17. The trio, two men aged 65 and 32 and a woman aged 22, are the members of a same family. Dr. Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services, confirmed the matter at a briefing on March 19. He said they are infected with the virus as they were in contact with Italy returnees.


