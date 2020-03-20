Red Crescent conducts antibacterial drive at Sonar Bangla Express





The volunteers of RCY Chattogram disinfectant sprayed at the Bangladesh Railway Regular Schedule Train in 15 bogies of 'Sonar Bangla Express' including passenger seating, luggage stand, train handle, washroom, door, window, ticket counters, passengers' waiting seats for the safety of the passengers.

In the disinfection program, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chittagong City Unit secretary Abdul Jabbar Red Crescent Youth, Chattogram's youth chief M Ismail Haque Chowdhury Faisal, Bangladesh Railway Chittagong DRM Sadekur Rahman, DCO Ansar Ali, SMR Ratan Kumar Chowdhury, SM Mahbubur Rahman, Station Master M Shafiqul Islam, Delwar Hossain Sarkar Bappi and RCY Chattogram Office department Chief Abu Naim Tamzid and Sports and Publicity department Chief Krishna Das were present, among others.

















CHATTOGRAM, March 19: Bangladesh Red Crescent Society of Chattogram City Unit and Red Crescent Youth (RCY) Chattogram volunteers on Thursday conducted an antibacterial drive at 'Sonar Bangla Express' to raise awareness and protection against the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Bangladesh.The volunteers of RCY Chattogram disinfectant sprayed at the Bangladesh Railway Regular Schedule Train in 15 bogies of 'Sonar Bangla Express' including passenger seating, luggage stand, train handle, washroom, door, window, ticket counters, passengers' waiting seats for the safety of the passengers.In the disinfection program, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chittagong City Unit secretary Abdul Jabbar Red Crescent Youth, Chattogram's youth chief M Ismail Haque Chowdhury Faisal, Bangladesh Railway Chittagong DRM Sadekur Rahman, DCO Ansar Ali, SMR Ratan Kumar Chowdhury, SM Mahbubur Rahman, Station Master M Shafiqul Islam, Delwar Hossain Sarkar Bappi and RCY Chattogram Office department Chief Abu Naim Tamzid and Sports and Publicity department Chief Krishna Das were present, among others.