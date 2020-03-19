Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:56 PM
Australia declares emergency

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

SYDNEY, Mar 18: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" and said the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic.  The formal declaration gives the government the power to close off cities or regions, impose curfews and order people to quarantine, if deemed necessary to contain the spread of the virus. The upgrade in official advice to an unprecedented "Level 4: Do not travel" to any country in the world, was accompanied by a ban on any non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Australia has recorded around 425 coronavirus infections and five deaths, a relatively small number compared to other countries, but officials are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of exponential rise in cases.     -REUTERS


