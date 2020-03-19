Ministers warn errant traders against hiking prices of essentials





At the same time, they have also urged the people not to buy additional products or essential commodities considering crisis of the products due to Coronavirus spread in the country.

They urged while addressing separate press conferences at their ministries at the

Secretariat in Dhaka. The press conferences were organized to brief media about the government's food grain stock and supply and create awareness among the people.

Giving assurance of smooth food grain supply as the government has adequate food grain stock in the country, the Food Minister said there is nothing to be panicked about food grain supply.

"We have around 17.40 lakh metric tons of rice and wheat in the government godowns. Of the food grain, around 3.19 lakh tonnes are wheat while the rest 14.21 lakh tons rice. During the same period in last year, the entire stock was 15.45 lakh tonnes," he added.

He said the consumers don't need to be panicked about stock and supply in the market. "We have already asked the dealers of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to start distributing rice under the government's open market sales (OMS) programme. The continuous selling of Rice and Atta under OMS programme will be strengthened further," he added.

Mentioning the government's concern over coronavirus outbreak in the country, he said the government is very much concerned over the crisis. In this situation, some of the errant traders are trying to hike prices taking advantage of panicking situation.

"The government will not sit idle, if the traders or millers try to create volatile situation of essential commodity price amidst COVID-19 crisis. Necessary actions will be taken against those," he said adding that no one will be spared.

He has also given indication of importing more rice or wheat along with onion, if needed.

"It's true that we have blocked entrance of people in the country. But, onion is coming from abroad to meet up our demands. If necessary, rice will also be imported," Sadhan said and added, "We have nothing to be worried about. New paddy will be harvested within 25 to 40 days. Paddy from the Haors will come by 25 days."

He also asked the authorities concerned to boost up its vigilance across the country to tackle the price hike of essential products.

Meanwhile, urging the people to remain aware about propaganda over shortage of commodities or other products, Tipu Munshi said, "All of us have to remain alert about such propaganda. There is no shortage of essential products and commodities. No need to buy extra."

"Demand of essential commodities and products rises every year during Ramadan. Considering the situation, we have enhanced our stock of oil, sugar, salt, onion, lentil, legumes and garlic several times this year than earlier. More than 40 per cent additional products were kept in the stock to face any artificial crisis," he added.

He said the TCB will start selling the essential commodities like rice, atta, oil, sugar, salt, onion, lentil, legumes and garlic from beginning of April. The price of onion has return to normal after harvesting of new onion locally. At the same time, onion is being imported from India after March 15. Already around 8,000 tonnes of onion was imported.









He also asked the authorities concerned including the National Consumers Rights Protection Department (NCRPD) to enhance vigilance in the markets to tackle commodity price.





