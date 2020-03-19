Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:56 PM
Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus spreads to all 50 states

Deaths cross 100 mark

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

WASHINGTON, Mar 18: The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly with $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans, to blunt the economic pain from a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100 people in the country.
With cases of the respiratory illness reported in all 50 states and the total number of known U.S. infections surging past 6,400, millions of Americans hunkered down at home instead of commuting to work or going to school.
New York City said it might order its 8.5 million residents to "shelter in place" at home, as cities escalated "social distancing" policies by closing schools, restaurants and
theatres to curb the spread of the virus. "It's a very, very difficult decision," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We've never been here before." The state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, told CNN he did not think it would work.
About 6.7 million people in the San Francisco Bay area have already been ordered to stay home for all but the most crucial outings until April 7. Eateries were shut down except for carry-out orders and deliveries, and bars were closed, but marijuana dispensaries were allowed to stay open as the drug was deemed an "essential medicine" by health authorities.
"It's like living in a 'Twilight Zone,'" said Rowan Oake, 36, during a jog through San Francisco's Presidio Park. "You can feel the anxiety in the air."  Kentucky and Illinois recorded their first coronavirus deaths, driving the nationwide toll to at least 108. Authorities said 22 people had been infected at a nursing home in suburban Chicago.      -REUTERS


