Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
Home Front Page

Coronavirus Outbreak

Quader hints at nationwide lockdown, if necessary

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said a nationwide lockdown may be imposed by the government if necessary to prevent further spread of the coronavirus infection across the country.
Quader indicated to a lockdown at a press briefing on current issues at the
Secretariat. While replying to journalists, he said, "Man has to live first. We will do everything for that. A nationwide lockdown may be imposed, if necessary. It'll be enforced where necessary."
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, said if necessary, the inter-district bus operation will be halted. Due to the prevailing situation bus passengers have already declined.
He emphasized on following the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO).
"We've no prior experience in this regard. However, we're taking lessons from mistakes. Everything will be done to tackle the situation," he made the comment about the screening of passengers at the airports.
Quader urged all political parties to come forward to fight the common enemy of all instead of doing politics over the issue.


« PreviousNext »

