22 lakh coronavirus deaths in US, 5 lakh in UK, predicts British study





In a sharp toughening of Britain's approach to the outbreak on Monday, Prime Minister Boris

Johnson closed down social life in the world's fifth largest economy and advised those over 70 with underlying health problems to isolate.

The projection study, by a team led by Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, used new data gathered from Italy, where the infectious disease epidemic has surged in recent weeks.

Comparing the potential impact of the COVID-19 disease epidemic with the devastating flu outbreak of 1918, Ferguson's team said that with no mitigating measures at all, the outbreak could have caused more than half a million deaths in Britain and 2.2 million in the United States.

