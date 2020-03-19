Declare Covid-19as infectious disease, HC asks DG of DGHS





The court also inquired whether the authorities concerned have declared the novel Coronavirus as an infectious disease

under the same law.

A High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by a rights organisation 'Law and Life Foundation'.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Debashish Bhattacharya to inform it whether coronavirus has been declared as infectious disease under the law.

Lawyer Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the petition in the court while newly elected secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association Ruhul Kuddus Kajol were present.

In 2018, the government enacted 'Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act, 2018' aiming at raising awareness, addressing infectious diseases, controlling and eliminating the need to address public health emergencies and reduce health risks.

On Wednesday, the rights body filed the writ petition with the HC seeking necessary order to keep quarantine people coming from abroad in the state-designated centres.





















The High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to issue a gazette by today (Thursday), declaring coronavirus as an infectious disease under the 'Infectious Diseases (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act, 2018.The court also inquired whether the authorities concerned have declared the novel Coronavirus as an infectious diseaseunder the same law.A High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by a rights organisation 'Law and Life Foundation'.The court asked Deputy Attorney General Debashish Bhattacharya to inform it whether coronavirus has been declared as infectious disease under the law.Lawyer Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the petition in the court while newly elected secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association Ruhul Kuddus Kajol were present.In 2018, the government enacted 'Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act, 2018' aiming at raising awareness, addressing infectious diseases, controlling and eliminating the need to address public health emergencies and reduce health risks.On Wednesday, the rights body filed the writ petition with the HC seeking necessary order to keep quarantine people coming from abroad in the state-designated centres.