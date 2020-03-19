China to donate corona test kits to curb epidemic





The Chinese Emergency Humanitarian Aid Project package includes Coronavirus test kits for 10,000 people, 15,000 surgical N95 respirators (medical N95 mask), 10,000 medical protective clothing and 1,000 infrared thermometers.

"In curbing the epidemic, China has always been

and will be the most reliable partner of Bangladesh," said the Chinese Embassy at a press release said on Wednesday.

China said it will be responsible for the manufacture and air transportation of the medical logistics.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka has also been informed about Chinese government offer to provide medical logistics to assist Bangladesh contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been requested to forward the information to concerned ministries and get prepared to receive the logistics.

According to the Chinese Embassy, coronavirus test kits need cold storage facility when being transported, which means once the test kits arrive at the airport, a prompt customs clearance and transferring transportation with refrigeration facilities will be required, the release said.

Earlier in the mid of February, China is giving 500 sets of what it calls, the 'most advanced kits,' to Bangladesh to identify coronavirus as a gesture of goodwill and strong faith that Bangladesh has in China in winning the battle against COVID-19.

"Even at its most difficult times, China never forgets to lend a helping hand," Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He said the embassy just ordered 500 test kits from Beijing Genomics Institute to help enhance Bangladesh's capacity to detect coronavirus.

"These are real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kits for detecting the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are the first such donation to any country from China," Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister (Counsellor) of the Embassy Yan Hualong told a news agency after the meeting.

He said more such kits will be provided if any case is confirmed in Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Momen said China has been very helpful to Bangladesh throughout the process and recalled Chinese government's support in bringing back 312 Bangladesh nationals from Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ambassador Jiming said coronavirus knows no boundary, nationality or race and with each action of kindness and mutual help, the people of China and Bangladesh will be further rallied in confrontation of the epidemic.

He said they are also receiving donations from many local organisations and individuals who are keen to provide whatever help they could to the Chinese people.























