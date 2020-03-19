Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Front Page

China to donate corona test kits to curb epidemic

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government of China will donate emergency medical supplies, including a large number of test kits, to Bangladesh to fight coronavirus or Covid-19.
The Chinese Emergency Humanitarian Aid Project package includes Coronavirus test kits for 10,000 people, 15,000 surgical N95 respirators (medical N95 mask), 10,000 medical protective clothing and 1,000 infrared thermometers.
"In curbing the epidemic, China has always been
and will be the most reliable partner of Bangladesh," said the Chinese Embassy at a press release said on Wednesday.
China said it will be responsible for the manufacture and air transportation of the medical logistics.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka has also been informed about Chinese government offer to provide medical logistics to assist Bangladesh contain the spread of Coronavirus.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been requested to forward the information to concerned ministries and get prepared to receive the logistics.
According to the Chinese Embassy, coronavirus test kits need cold storage facility when being transported, which means once the test kits arrive at the airport, a prompt customs clearance and transferring transportation with refrigeration facilities will be required, the release said.
Earlier in the mid of February, China is giving 500 sets of what it calls, the 'most advanced kits,' to Bangladesh to identify coronavirus as a gesture of goodwill and strong faith that Bangladesh has in China in winning the battle against COVID-19.
"Even at its most difficult times, China never forgets to lend a helping hand," Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
He said the embassy just ordered 500 test kits from Beijing Genomics Institute to help enhance Bangladesh's capacity to detect coronavirus.
"These are real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kits for detecting the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are the first such donation to any country from China," Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister (Counsellor) of the Embassy Yan Hualong told a news agency after the meeting.
He said more such kits will be provided if any case is confirmed in Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister Momen said China has been very helpful to Bangladesh throughout the process and recalled Chinese government's support in bringing back 312 Bangladesh nationals from Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ambassador Jiming said coronavirus knows no boundary, nationality or race and with each action of kindness and mutual help, the people of China and Bangladesh will be further rallied in confrontation of the epidemic.
He said they are also receiving donations from many local organisations and individuals who are keen to provide whatever help they could to the Chinese people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia declares emergency
Ministers warn errant traders against hiking prices of essentials
Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus spreads to all 50 states
Quader hints at nationwide lockdown, if necessary
22 lakh coronavirus deaths in US, 5 lakh in UK, predicts British study
Stunned world grapples with ‘once-in-100-year’ coronavirus battle
Declare Covid-19as infectious disease, HC asks DG of DGHS
Doctors, nurses lack protective gears to treat COVID-19 patients


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft