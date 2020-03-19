Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Front Page

First coronavirus death in country

Four more infected

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The country on Wednesday recorded its first death from coronavirus with the report of four more infected raising the number of victims to 14.
The virus has already killed over 7,800 people across the world.
Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora made the announcement at a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.
She also said four new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 14.
The 70-year-old victim who died on Wednesday was said to have been infected after being in contact with a person who just returned from abroad.
He had also been suffering from cardiac problems, high-blood pressure, kidney diseases and diabetes.  
Of the infected patients, 11 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 16 others have been kept in isolation over suspected infection.
"A total of 42 people are now under institutional quarantine and 49 people have been tested in the last 24-hours. With this, the total number of people tested for coronavirus in the county stands at 341," Dr Flora added.
Earlier on the day, Gazipur Civil Surgeon Dr Khairuzzaman confirmed that one Italy returnee, who was quarantined in Gazipur before being sent to Dhaka for further examinations, had been tested positive for coronavirus.
The infected person, along with 7 other Italy returnees, were taken to the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka, after being held in quarantine at Meghdubi 20-bed Hospital in Gazipur's Pubail.
However, the highly contagious novel coronavius can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to several days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called Covid-19.
On plastic and stainless steel, viable virus could be detected after three days. On cardboard, the virus was not viable after 24 hours. On copper, it took 4 hours for the virus to become inactivated.
According to Worldometre on Wednesday, Covid-19, a new strain of coronavirus, has killed almost 7,800 people around the world.
As of now, over 198,730 people have been infected by the strain, which spread from China's Wuhan city at the end of December last year.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia declares emergency
Ministers warn errant traders against hiking prices of essentials
Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus spreads to all 50 states
Quader hints at nationwide lockdown, if necessary
22 lakh coronavirus deaths in US, 5 lakh in UK, predicts British study
Stunned world grapples with ‘once-in-100-year’ coronavirus battle
Declare Covid-19as infectious disease, HC asks DG of DGHS
Doctors, nurses lack protective gears to treat COVID-19 patients


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft