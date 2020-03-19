First coronavirus death in country





The virus has already killed over 7,800 people across the world.

Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora made the announcement at a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

She also said four new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 14.

The 70-year-old victim who died on Wednesday was said to have been infected after being in contact with a person who just returned from abroad.

He had also been suffering from cardiac problems, high-blood pressure, kidney diseases and diabetes.

Of the infected patients, 11 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 16 others have been kept in isolation over suspected infection.

"A total of 42 people are now under institutional quarantine and 49 people have been tested in the last 24-hours. With this, the total number of people tested for coronavirus in the county stands at 341," Dr Flora added.

Earlier on the day, Gazipur Civil Surgeon Dr Khairuzzaman confirmed that one Italy returnee, who was quarantined in Gazipur before being sent to Dhaka for further examinations, had been tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected person, along with 7 other Italy returnees, were taken to the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka, after being held in quarantine at Meghdubi 20-bed Hospital in Gazipur's Pubail.

However, the highly contagious novel coronavius can remain viable and infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to several days, according to a new study that should offer guidance to help people avoid contracting the respiratory illness called Covid-19.

On plastic and stainless steel, viable virus could be detected after three days. On cardboard, the virus was not viable after 24 hours. On copper, it took 4 hours for the virus to become inactivated.

According to Worldometre on Wednesday, Covid-19, a new strain of coronavirus, has killed almost 7,800 people around the world.

As of now, over 198,730 people have been infected by the strain, which spread from China's Wuhan city at the end of December last year.

















