Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
Violate quarantine rules,  go to jail: Home Minister

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan on Wednesday urged overseas returnee to follow the quarantine rules for the sake of the country, warning that stern action will be taken if anyone breaches those.
"The government doesn't want to enforce the law at the beginning. But if anyone of those asked to remain in quarantine doesn't follow the Health Ministry's instructions, legal action will be taken against them," he said
while inaugurating a Bangabandhu Corner at the head office of NRBC Bank in Motijheel.
On Monday, the government decided that all those arriving here from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has warned of taking legal action, including sending to jail, against those returned home from abroad if they violate the government's instructions to maintain a 14-day mandatory quarantine.
"We'll take legal action, including sending to jail or imposing fine, against those who don't obey the quarantine directives," the minister said while talking to reporters at Dhaka Shishu Hospital at Sher-e- Bangla Nagar in the capital yesterday. The minister also said there is no crisis of coronavirus testing kits in the country.
Meanwhile, an Italy-returnee who fled from quarantine at Ashkona Hajj Camp was kept confined at home along with his family members by locals of Uttar Chelopara in Bogura district town amid growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak.
Parimal Kumar, councillor of the area, said the youth had fled the Hajj camp to reach home. On hearing the news, locals gathered in front of his house and kept them confined. The councillor said that he had already talked to the youth and his family members from outside the house and asked them to stay indoors for 14 days.
The father of the youth, however, said his son was not infected and grumbled about being put on quarantine. "I have already informed the civil surgeon about the matter," he said.
The civil surgeon, Dr Gausul Azam, said a medical team had been sent to the spot.


