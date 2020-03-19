Ganoshasthaya develops kit to detect COVID-19 in 10-15 minutes





Rapid Dot Blot, a kit developed by Gonosha-sthaya Kendra, can detect coronavirus within 10-15 minutes at a minimal cost, founder of the organization Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said.

The kit will cost only Tk300-350, Dr Zafrullah said.

"We can market the product at Tk200-250 if the government doesn't impose any tax or VAT on it," he said.

A team four doctors led by Dr Bijon Kumar Sil developed the kit. The other members of the team are Dr Nihad Adnan, Dr Md Rashed Jamiruddin and Dr Firoze Ahmed.

"We have applied to the drug controllers (Directorate General of Drug Administration) but they are not realizing its importance. They should have given us the approval seven days ago," said Zafrullah.

He further said, "The kit, which is available in the markets at present, is very expensive. It requires a machine which is expensive and rarely available in medical colleges. IEDCR has one and that is why they could test only 268 people so far. Whereas, we have been able to test thousands," he said.

"Everything depends on the government. If they fix the price just the same way it did for dengue, then people can avail it at a low cost. We can supply one lakh kits a month. Initially we can supply 10,000 kits starting from this month," said Dr Zafrullah.

About the technique, he said, "It is more or less similar to how blood groups are confirmed. When SARS virus broke out in 2003, Bijon Kumar Sil, (He is the current chief scientist of the pharmaceutical division) along with his assistant in a research lab in Singapore, developed a technique to rapidly detect it.

"Rapid Dot Blot is patented under his name. Later the Chinese government brought it and battled SARS successfully."

SARS -CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes the Covid-19 diseases. Dr Sil joined Gonoshasthya two years ago.

















