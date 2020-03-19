Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Front Page

Ganoshasthaya develops kit to detect COVID-19 in 10-15 minutes

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

Gonoshasthaya Kendra (A Bangladesh based health Centre), claimed that it had developed a kit that could detect coronavirus within 10-15 minutes at a low cost.
Rapid Dot Blot, a kit developed by Gonosha-sthaya Kendra, can detect coronavirus within 10-15 minutes at a minimal cost, founder of the organization Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said.
The kit will cost only Tk300-350, Dr Zafrullah said.
"We can market the product at Tk200-250 if the government doesn't impose any tax or VAT on it," he said.
A team four doctors led by Dr Bijon Kumar Sil developed the kit. The other members of the team are Dr Nihad Adnan, Dr Md Rashed Jamiruddin and Dr Firoze Ahmed.
"We have applied to the drug controllers (Directorate General of Drug Administration) but they are not realizing its importance. They should have given us the approval seven days ago," said Zafrullah.
He further said, "The kit, which is available in the markets at present, is very expensive. It requires a machine which is expensive and rarely available in medical colleges. IEDCR has one and that is why they could test only 268 people so far. Whereas, we have been able to test thousands," he said.
"Everything depends on the government. If they fix the price just the same way it did for dengue, then people can avail it at a low cost. We can supply one lakh kits a month. Initially we can supply 10,000 kits starting from this month," said Dr Zafrullah.
About the technique, he said, "It is more or less similar to how blood groups are confirmed. When SARS virus broke out in 2003, Bijon Kumar Sil, (He is the current chief scientist of the pharmaceutical division) along with his assistant in a research lab in Singapore, developed a technique to rapidly detect it.
"Rapid Dot Blot is patented under his name. Later the Chinese government brought it and battled SARS successfully."
SARS -CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes the Covid-19 diseases. Dr Sil joined Gonoshasthya two years ago.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia declares emergency
Ministers warn errant traders against hiking prices of essentials
Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus spreads to all 50 states
Quader hints at nationwide lockdown, if necessary
22 lakh coronavirus deaths in US, 5 lakh in UK, predicts British study
Stunned world grapples with ‘once-in-100-year’ coronavirus battle
Declare Covid-19as infectious disease, HC asks DG of DGHS
Doctors, nurses lack protective gears to treat COVID-19 patients


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft