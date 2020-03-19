Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
New feature added to EVM to stop vote rigging: EC

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mohammad Zakaria

The Election Commission (EC) has added a new feature to the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to stop vote rigging and manipulation in elections.
The new feature will be included in the EVMs to hold the upcoming Dhaka-10 parliamentary by-election slated for March 21 and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls scheduled for March 29.
Returning Officer of the by-polls GM Shahtab Uddin told Daily Observer on Wednesday, "We have added a new feature to EVMs which can keep information of the machine opener."
"So we can easily stop vote rigging and manipulation in the upcoming polls," he added.
According to the EC, EVMs will be used at all centres of those polls.
Earlier, EVM can't memorise the finger used to open the machine in the polls.
About a decade ago, the commission started using EVMs partially in the local government polls. Then the commission led by ATM Shamsul Huda prepared manually operated EVMs with the assistance of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.
The commission now have 45,000 EVMs. They ordered 1, 50,000 EVMs from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) for Tk 4,000 crore, EC official said.
EVM has two units- control unit     and ballot unit. Firstly, voters have to press control unit. If finger print matches, then the voter will go to the secrete room to press the button of ballot unit of EVM to cast vote, officials said.
EC officials also said control unit is protected but the ballot unit is unprotected. Control unit has a finger print option but ballot unit has no such option. So miscreants can easily cast fake votes in the polls.
In last Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls, the EC successfully used EVMs to cast votes.
The commission used EVMs in six parliamentary constituencies successfully in the last general elections.


