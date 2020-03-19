Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:55 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Front Page

Yahya-Mujib talks break down

Tikka Khan plans Operation Searchlight

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Shahnaj Begum

On March 18 Sheikh Mujib declines to accept the probe body on recent firings and other incidents in different areas of East Pakistan, set up by the Martial Law Administrator Zone B Tikka Khan as the report said the cause of firing was "to go into the circumstances which led to the calling of the army in aid of civil administration in various parts of East Pakistan between March 2 and March 9.?
Awami League formed a separate three-member enquiry committee comprising Capt Mansur Ali, leader of the Parliamentary
party in the East Pakistan Assembly. Khandaker Mushtaque Ahmed, Vice-President, East Pakistan Awami League and  Abidur Reza Khan, MNA-elect to Chittagong to make on the spot inquiry into the recent firings and other incidents  in different areas of East Pakistan.
Bangabandhu felt that an inquiry by the army itself would not be fair and as such the people would not accept such a commission.
Mujib said in protest against firing at Tejgaon, cautioned the concerned that Bengalis would not tolerate this kind of provocation. On this day there was no discussion between Yahya and Sheikh Mujib.
Following the previous day's meeting between Gen Yahya Khan and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their advisers, the president ordered the army to make preparation for action against the Awami League leadership.
Historians said that through this signal Yahya gave a green signal to Gen Tikka Khan for the operation. Tikka Khan, infamous as the Butcher of Baluchistan for his murderous operations against the tribal population in Baluch in the early 1960s, authorised Gen Khadim Hussain Raja and Gen Rao Farman Ali to work out the details of the planned operation. It later came to be known as Operation Search Light, according to documents available at the Muktijuddho Jadughar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia declares emergency
Ministers warn errant traders against hiking prices of essentials
Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus spreads to all 50 states
Quader hints at nationwide lockdown, if necessary
22 lakh coronavirus deaths in US, 5 lakh in UK, predicts British study
Stunned world grapples with ‘once-in-100-year’ coronavirus battle
Declare Covid-19as infectious disease, HC asks DG of DGHS
Doctors, nurses lack protective gears to treat COVID-19 patients


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft