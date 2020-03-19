Yahya-Mujib talks break down





On March 18 Sheikh Mujib declines to accept the probe body on recent firings and other incidents in different areas of East Pakistan, set up by the Martial Law Administrator Zone B Tikka Khan as the report said the cause of firing was "to go into the circumstances which led to the calling of the army in aid of civil administration in various parts of East Pakistan between March 2 and March 9.?Awami League formed a separate three-member enquiry committee comprising Capt Mansur Ali, leader of the Parliamentaryparty in the East Pakistan Assembly. Khandaker Mushtaque Ahmed, Vice-President, East Pakistan Awami League and Abidur Reza Khan, MNA-elect to Chittagong to make on the spot inquiry into the recent firings and other incidents in different areas of East Pakistan.Bangabandhu felt that an inquiry by the army itself would not be fair and as such the people would not accept such a commission.Mujib said in protest against firing at Tejgaon, cautioned the concerned that Bengalis would not tolerate this kind of provocation. On this day there was no discussion between Yahya and Sheikh Mujib.Following the previous day's meeting between Gen Yahya Khan and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their advisers, the president ordered the army to make preparation for action against the Awami League leadership.Historians said that through this signal Yahya gave a green signal to Gen Tikka Khan for the operation. Tikka Khan, infamous as the Butcher of Baluchistan for his murderous operations against the tribal population in Baluch in the early 1960s, authorised Gen Khadim Hussain Raja and Gen Rao Farman Ali to work out the details of the planned operation. It later came to be known as Operation Search Light, according to documents available at the Muktijuddho Jadughar.