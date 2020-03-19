

Coronavirus: Trudeau unveils $82bn in aid for families, business







The massive stimulus package will inject cash into businesses to keep workers on the payroll even if they have been sent home and bolstering federal benefits and employment insurance programs.



“The measures we are announcing today will provide up to $27-billion in direct support to Canadian workers and businesses, plus $55-billion to meet liquidity needs for Canadian businesses and households through tax deferrals to help stabilize the economy,” he said. “This $82-billion in support represents more than 3 per cent of Canada’s GDP.”



The Prime Minister told a news conference that Ottawa is taking direct action to help Canadians who don’t qualify for employment insurance or don’t have access to paid sick leave and that they will receive up to $900 biweekly for 15 weeks.



“There are many families across this country who are looking at their sources of income drying up because of COVID-19,” he said. “Many workers do not qualify for EI. Therefore we are putting in place exceptional measures that will flow money to them every two weeks.”



Ottawa is also creating an emergency support benefit for self-employed and part-time workers who do not qualify for EI.



Small-business owners will receive a temporary wage subsidy from Ottawa that will be equal to 10 per cent of salary paid to employees for a period of three months.



“This will encourage employers to keep staff on the payroll during this uncertain time,” Mr. Trudeau said.



Mr. Trudeau said tax filings have been delayed and he promised more targeted measures for “individuals who are particularly affected by the virus or are in vulnerable position.” Individuals will not have to file their tax returns until June 1 and can defer any payments until after August 31.



Parents facing school and kindergarten closures, Ottawa will temporarily boost the Canada Child Benefit.











Source: Globe and Mail

