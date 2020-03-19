Brazilian hospitalised with coronavirus in China football 'first'













A 30-year-old Brazilian player living in the southern city of Meizhou is in hospital in nearby Guangzhou, health authorities said.

They did not name him but Chinese media said it was the Meizhou Hakka striker Dorielton, and that he is the first reported case in elite Chinese football.

His condition is unknown. Meizhou Hakka are in China League One, the second tier of Chinese football.

The player landed at Guangzhou airport from Bangkok on Monday and was taken to hospital, health officials said. -AFP SHANGHAI, MARCH 18: Hopes that the postponed Chinese football season could start as early as April took a hit Wednesday after a Brazilian tested positive for the coronavirus, reportedly a first in Chinese football.A 30-year-old Brazilian player living in the southern city of Meizhou is in hospital in nearby Guangzhou, health authorities said.They did not name him but Chinese media said it was the Meizhou Hakka striker Dorielton, and that he is the first reported case in elite Chinese football.His condition is unknown. Meizhou Hakka are in China League One, the second tier of Chinese football.The player landed at Guangzhou airport from Bangkok on Monday and was taken to hospital, health officials said. -AFP