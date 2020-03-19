Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Copa America postponed from 2020 to 2021 over pandemic

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ASUNCION, MARCH 18: The Copa America due to kick off in June in Argentina and Colombia was on Tuesday postponed by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers CONMEBOL said.
The announcement came shortly after UEFA's decision to also push back the 2020 European Championship by 12 months.
Sport and football all over the world has come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus outbreak with the Champions League, Copa Libertadores and almost all national football leagues suspended.
Other sports like tennis, golf, rugby and Formula One have also either delayed or cancelled a host of events and competitions.
According to the latest figures more than 180,000 people worldwide have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak with 7,400 people dying from the COVID-19 disease.
The Copa is South America's main continental competition between national sides and had been scheduled to run from June 12-July 12.
"This has hit us hard, we were really excited about staging it," Colombia's Sports Minister Ernesto Lucena told AFP. But "health comes before competition."
It was due to be staged for the first time in two countries rather than one, with 12 teams taking part, including invitees Australia and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar.
"It's an extraordinary measure due to an unexpected situation, and therefore responds to the fundamental need to avoid an exponential evolution of the virus," said CONMEBOL.
The tournament is now rescheduled to run from June 11-July 11 in 2021.
"It wasn't easy to take this decision but we have to safeguard at all times the health of our sportsmen and all the stakeholders that form part of the large South American football family.
"There's no doubt that the oldest national team tournament in the world will return with renewed strength in 2021, ready to once again make the continent and the whole world vibrate with the passion that also defines us."    -AFP


