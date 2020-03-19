Fight against Corona Virus : Sri Lankan players advised dos and don'ts





The list has been prepared by Paul Khoury, the Sports Science & Medicine Manager.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo on Wednesday, Khoury said, "I can confirm that SLC have developed a strategy to educate and manage players during this ever evolving time".

Khoury, also a renowned physio, however, didn't share the information. "I'm afraid I am not permitted to share information with you due to player confidentiality".

A specific robust formula has been sent to all players, it is learnt here.

Former Sussex physio, who took up the job with SLC two years ago is not travelling to England during the current scenario where there is no cricket. His family is in England at the moment.

Dimuth Karunratne, the Test and ODI captain has urged the people to stay safe and calm during this terrific time.

"#COVID?19 concerns all of us who generally move outdoors

Basic hygiene and awareness will definitely help each and everyone one of us

So back to the very basics , washing your ???? - Regular sanitizing

Stay safe & Calm and careful . Pressing the panic button won't help", he has said on a social media platform.

"Let's be strong ,unite and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Please follow all instructions by medical experts .Be vigilant and stay safe .Prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone", former captain

Angelo Mathews has said with folded hands.





















