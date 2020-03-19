Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:54 PM
Mustafizur aims to be available in all formats

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman

After being axed from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's contract for red ball cricket, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman aims to make him available in all format of cricket once again.
The pace bowler who once took the cricket world by storm of late lost his venom, forcing BCB to cut his red ball contract, which meant they are not considering him for a Test cricket. He could only retain the white ball contract but still he is placed at Category B.
But Mustafizur is adamant to bring back his old glory for which he is working intensively with the bowling coach Ottis Gibson. He primarily wants to hone the art of inswing, a skill that he couldn't expertise yet in his five year long career and paid the price of being an ordinary bowler in Test cricket.
"I want to play in all format of cricket, that's the goal," Mustafizur said here on Wednesday.
"I have been working with Ottis Gibson for just some simple things. He showed some hand work-how to grip the ball, how to keep the elbow in right position. Not that hard. I am working on it," the bowler, called adorably as 'The Fizz' added.
Mustaifuzr admitted that the batsmen now worked out him and knew how to play against him which is why his old aura is diminished. But he still believes that his cutter is effective if the wicket suits him.
"Everyone now knows about me. Earlier when I was new, they don't know anything about him. Therefore now the wicket is not coming as ease as I got those in the past," he remarked.
"But there is no change in my cutter. Till now when we play at our home soil, my cutter is effective but the cutter doesn't work in foreign soil," he said.
But he revealed without elaborating that he doesn't have any confidence on his Yorker these days.
"But I am not getting confidence on my Yorker at this moment. However I am trying to make it perfect. There is cutter and if I can possess the inswing, it will be better for me."
Mustafizur also said that after undergoing the operation table, his confidence hits low but he is upbeat that he would overcome those problems and would bring back his old aura. "Actually the confidence is at low level after undergoing at operation table. I am trying to bring back my past glory and working on it. Hopefully everything will be okay," he concluded.     -BSS


