Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:54 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Sports

COVID-19 affects sports

Woman booters sent home

BFF EC election may see a delay

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

The woman booters at camp in BFF House, Motijheel are sent home to prevent spreading of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a recent Pandemic, among the athletes.
Bangladesh already, on Monday, postponed the local and international sporting events including football and cricket in the country till 31 March as a precaution on the eve of virus outbreak. Besides, the education institutes and cinema halls, theatres and many of the tourist attractions and places were closed for the same cause.
Since, there is no match and event for a while, most of the clubs closed their camps. The players are going home.




BFF is letting the woman booters at the camp to go home for the time.
News is that the much talked General Election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) which was set to be held on 20 April may see a delay due to the virus outbreak.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian hospitalised with coronavirus in China football 'first'
Copa America postponed from 2020 to 2021 over pandemic
IOC says no 'ideal' solution for Tokyo Olympics
Liverpool's Milner goes viral
Fight against Corona Virus : Sri Lankan players advised dos and don'ts
South African cricketers in self-isolation
Infantino offers to move Club World Cup to accommodate Euro in 2021
Mustafizur aims to be available in all formats


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft