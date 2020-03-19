Woman booters sent home





Bangladesh already, on Monday, postponed the local and international sporting events including football and cricket in the country till 31 March as a precaution on the eve of virus outbreak. Besides, the education institutes and cinema halls, theatres and many of the tourist attractions and places were closed for the same cause.

Since, there is no match and event for a while, most of the clubs closed their camps. The players are going home.









BFF is letting the woman booters at the camp to go home for the time.

News is that the much talked General Election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) which was set to be held on 20 April may see a delay due to the virus outbreak.



