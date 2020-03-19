Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:54 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Sports

Cricket to return to pitch soon, hopes Khaled Mahmud

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and the head coach of Dhaka Abahani Limited Khaled Mahmud hoped that cricket will return back to the field shortly which has been halted due to coronavirus outbreak.
Along with all sports events, Dhaka Premier Cricket league was also halted as per direction of the government due to the virus.
"It was the government's decision to suspend all sporting events all over the country. We have to accept it. We understand that this virus is dangerous for public health." he said.
"But the boys are eager to play. We hope cricket will return back to the field soon," Khaled told media at BCB Academy ground after a short programme with Ahabani players to celebrate the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"I don't want to release the boys from our camp. They might go back to their villages where the fear of coronavirus transmission is higher. If any player is tested positive, that would be very dangerous. My message to them is to stay in camp avoiding the public transports," Mahmud added.
Most of the Abahani players will be busy with their fitness during the coming days. In the initial decision, BCB halted only the second round of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, which was scheduled to take place on March 18 and 19. Now, the board will decide on the next plan of rescheduling the event soon.
"It was a good move to halt the league due to the outbreak of coronavirus. I hope we will have a good time soon. Health issue is the most important thing in our life. At the same time, as a cricketer, I want to return to the field as soon as possible.", Soumya Sarkar, the opening batsman of Abahani, told the media.
"Personally, I am working on my fitness now. I am ready to get back to the field whenever we will get the instruction to do so," the southpaw added.
A total of 12 clubs are playing the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, the most prestigious 50-over domestic event of the country.
Defending champions Dhaka Abahani Limited formed a strong side this year under the captaincy of consistence performer Mushfiqur Rahim.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian hospitalised with coronavirus in China football 'first'
Copa America postponed from 2020 to 2021 over pandemic
IOC says no 'ideal' solution for Tokyo Olympics
Liverpool's Milner goes viral
Fight against Corona Virus : Sri Lankan players advised dos and don'ts
South African cricketers in self-isolation
Infantino offers to move Club World Cup to accommodate Euro in 2021
Mustafizur aims to be available in all formats


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft