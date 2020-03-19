Cricket to return to pitch soon, hopes Khaled Mahmud





Along with all sports events, Dhaka Premier Cricket league was also halted as per direction of the government due to the virus.

"It was the government's decision to suspend all sporting events all over the country. We have to accept it. We understand that this virus is dangerous for public health." he said.

"But the boys are eager to play. We hope cricket will return back to the field soon," Khaled told media at BCB Academy ground after a short programme with Ahabani players to celebrate the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I don't want to release the boys from our camp. They might go back to their villages where the fear of coronavirus transmission is higher. If any player is tested positive, that would be very dangerous. My message to them is to stay in camp avoiding the public transports," Mahmud added.

Most of the Abahani players will be busy with their fitness during the coming days. In the initial decision, BCB halted only the second round of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, which was scheduled to take place on March 18 and 19. Now, the board will decide on the next plan of rescheduling the event soon.

"It was a good move to halt the league due to the outbreak of coronavirus. I hope we will have a good time soon. Health issue is the most important thing in our life. At the same time, as a cricketer, I want to return to the field as soon as possible.", Soumya Sarkar, the opening batsman of Abahani, told the media.

"Personally, I am working on my fitness now. I am ready to get back to the field whenever we will get the instruction to do so," the southpaw added.

A total of 12 clubs are playing the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, the most prestigious 50-over domestic event of the country.

Defending champions Dhaka Abahani Limited formed a strong side this year under the captaincy of consistence performer Mushfiqur Rahim. -UNB



















