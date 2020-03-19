BCB postpones U16's tour of India





The Junior Tigers are due to leave Bangladesh for India on March 20 to play 3 three-dayers and three one-day matches against Asam Under-16 team. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus the two boards reached a consensus to postpone the tour for the time being.

The tour will be rescheduled when the situation becomes normal, said BCB national game development manager AEM Kawsar.

"We were due to leave Bangladesh on March 20 and return on April 12 but in the wake of the growing concerns of coronavirus, the tour is postponed for the time being," Kawsar said here on Wednesday.

"The tour will be rescheduled once the situation becomes normal," he added.

Coronavirus earlier forced BCB to postpone the final leg of tour of Pakistan, which involves one-off ODI and second World Test Championship game in Karachi. Besides the second round of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was also postponed. The BCB may postpone the DPL further. -BSS

















