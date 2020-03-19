Bangladesh looking for Bangar as Test batting coach



Sanjay Bangar

"We have discussed with Bangar but nothing has been finalised yet," Chowdhury ascertained.

It is also heard that Bangar is in touch with other team. So, the BCB is not only hankering for the Indian consultant only. "We have been talking with few more coaches," the BCB official added.

Bangar, 47, had played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs wearing Indian cap, who worked as the batting coach of Indian National Cricket Team between 2014 and 2019. He also coached West Indies and Zimbabwe for two respective tenures.

India however, untied with Bangar after last World Cup and Vikram Rathore succeeded him in Indian coaching panel.

Bangladesh had been playing red-ball games without a fulltime batting consultant since Thilan Samaraweera's departure in 2018. Bangladesh penned with Proteas batting maestro Neil McKenzie after Samaraweera's leave but for white ball cricket only since McKenzie showed unwillingness to take charges for longer version cricket.

After the desertion of Samaraweera, Bangar's compatriot Wasim Jaffer's name was uttered loudly as Tiger's batting master for longer version cricket, who has been working with Bangladesh HP unit for the last one year. But Jaffer failed to impress the BCB during a trial assignment in Sri Lanka last year. He was sent as acting batting consultant of the ODI team in McKenzie's leave and Bangladesh batting collapsed in all of the matches.

The South African batting consultant McKenzie is now working with Bangladesh Test side in need despite his aversion, which the BCB Executive informed to journalists. He said, "Although McKenzie is our white-ball coach, he has been working with red-ball too." Bangladesh therefore, looking for a permanent solution. "We are in search of a batting coach for Test cricket, who can take this responsibility," he explained.



















