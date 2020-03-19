Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:53 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Sports

Bangladesh looking for Bangar as Test batting coach

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Sports Reporter

Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar

The Bangladesh Cricket Board approached former opening batsman and batting coach of India Sanjay Bangar to take the charges of Bangladesh Test team, which the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed media on Wednesday.
"We have discussed with Bangar but nothing has been finalised yet," Chowdhury ascertained.
It is also heard that Bangar is in touch with other team. So, the BCB is not only hankering for the Indian consultant only. "We have been talking with few more coaches," the BCB official added.
Bangar, 47, had played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs wearing Indian cap, who worked as the batting coach of Indian National Cricket Team between 2014 and 2019. He also coached West Indies and Zimbabwe for two respective tenures.
India however, untied with Bangar after last World Cup and Vikram Rathore succeeded him in Indian coaching panel.
Bangladesh had been playing red-ball games without a fulltime batting consultant since Thilan Samaraweera's departure in 2018. Bangladesh penned with Proteas batting maestro Neil McKenzie after Samaraweera's leave but for white ball cricket only since McKenzie showed unwillingness to take charges for longer version cricket.
After the desertion of Samaraweera, Bangar's compatriot Wasim Jaffer's name was uttered loudly as Tiger's batting master for longer version cricket, who has been working with Bangladesh HP unit for the last one year. But Jaffer failed to impress the BCB during a trial assignment in Sri Lanka last year. He was sent as acting batting consultant of the ODI team in McKenzie's leave and Bangladesh batting collapsed in all of the matches.
The South African batting consultant McKenzie is now working with Bangladesh Test side in need despite his aversion, which the BCB Executive informed to journalists. He said, "Although McKenzie is our white-ball coach, he has been working with red-ball too." Bangladesh therefore, looking for a permanent solution. "We are in search of a batting coach for Test cricket, who can take this responsibility," he explained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian hospitalised with coronavirus in China football 'first'
Copa America postponed from 2020 to 2021 over pandemic
IOC says no 'ideal' solution for Tokyo Olympics
Liverpool's Milner goes viral
Fight against Corona Virus : Sri Lankan players advised dos and don'ts
South African cricketers in self-isolation
Infantino offers to move Club World Cup to accommodate Euro in 2021
Mustafizur aims to be available in all formats


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft