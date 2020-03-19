Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
US airlines to take a long time to recover

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020

CHICAGO, March 18: US airlines are seeking to quickly reduce their workforces through early retirement packages or unpaid leave of up to 12 months with medical benefits in an effort to cut costs as the rapid spread of the coronavirus keeps people from flying.
Moves by American Airline Group Inc (AAL.O) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), first reported by Reuters, were a further sign that airlines do not expect a quick rebound to depressed travel demand and must save costs.
"Based on the decline in air travel, we need to quickly line up our staffing levels with the reduced flying schedule," American said in a message to flight attendants seen by Reuters. The carrier said "it's likely to take a long time for the airline industry to bounce back."
American has more than 86,000 unionized mainline employees, including about 25,300 flight attendants and 13,800 pilots.
Under a deal offered to workers on Tuesday, flight attendants, mechanics and gate agents can opt for a period of six, nine or 12 months of unpaid leave while keeping medical benefits and travel privileges. They can also take early retirement with two years of medical benefits, but no pay.
Pilots have reached a separate, more attractive deal with the company that would allow early retirement for ages 62 to 65 at half pay and medical benefits. The mandatory retirement age for US airline pilots is 65.
American has not offered any leave or early retirement options to ticket reservation employees, who are in high demand as customers rush to cancel or rebook tickets.
Meanwhile, more than 5,000 Delta flight attendants have taken a voluntary unpaid leave option starting in April after the company extended a deadline for requests, according to two Delta employees, who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
The people said the reasons for taking unpaid leave varied from a sense of solidarity among flight attendants who may have other family income, to family care needs as schools close or the emotional toll of being potentially exposed to the virus.
Delta has extended unpaid leave options through July, according to a memo seen by Reuters. It is also paying flight attendants' medical premiums while on leave, but the cost will be deducted from their paychecks when they return to work, the employees said.    -Reuters


