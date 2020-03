Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director

















Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan placing floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay homage on the occasion of his birth centenary celebration at city's Dhanmondi on Tuesday morning. Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, other officials and employees of the bank are also seen with them.